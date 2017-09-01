Queue 'Top stories'
A Haitian-American man from Maryland has been arrested and charged for bribery and fraud after an undercover FBI investigation into "certain Haitian-American businessmen who were offering to facilitate bribes to high-level officials in the Haitian...
Boston's soccer-crazed Haitian-American residents will get a chance to root for their homeland's team at Boston University's 10,000-seat Nickerson Field over the Labor Day weekend. Boston's Caribbean Integration Community Development (CICD) has teamed up...
Talissa Adrien recently joined the IIIC's Immigration Legal Services (ILS) team as a Program Associate. Talissa is originally from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and her language skills and cultural knowledge have been a fantastic addition to the IIIC team....
More than 58,000 Haitians living in the United States, including 4,700 in Massachusetts, will have their temporary immigration protections extended for six months, a timeframe some Bay State officials said Monday is not long enough. Haitian nationals were...
Parents of prospective students got a first look at the new K1 dual language Haitian Creole program at the Mattahunt school last Wednesday night. The program, which would roll out with the opening of the new Mattapan Early Elementary School for the 2017/...
BOSTON (AP) - A U.S. human rights organization filed a federal lawsuit Thursday in Massachusetts against the former mayor of a small town in Haiti on behalf of three Haitian citizens who allege he violently persecuted them. The former mayor, Jean Morose...
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon apologized on Dec. 1 for the U.N. not doing enough to contain the spread of a cholera outbreak in Haiti, but he stopped short of apologizing for bringing the disease to the Caribbean nation. Ban made his remarks in a speech...
Saying "it is time we responsibly manage our investments in Haiti and make sure we work collaboratively towards greater accountability in dealing with relief efforts for a sustainable Haiti," state Sen. Linda Dorcena Forry hosted the first program in her...
For the first time ever, registered voters in Boston — and across the state — will have the opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 elections during an early voting period. Boston City Hall will open up voting booths during normal business...
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Thursday that it was widening efforts to deport Haitians, a response to thousands of immigrants from the Caribbean nation who have overwhelmed California border crossings with Mexico in recent months. The move...